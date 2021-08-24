Cancel
Hays County sees 2 COVID-19-related fatalities over the weekend, Aug. 21-23

By Eric Weilbacher
Hays County hospitals reported eight new hospitalizations for COVID-19 from the weekend of Aug. 21-23, along with two COVID-19-related fatalities. Among the fatalities were a Kyle man in his 50s and a San Marcos man in his 70s. The Hays County Local Health Department also reported 348 new lab-confirmed cases, and 50 people in Hays County hospitals for treatment. Of those currently hospitalized, 41 are unvaccinated. Eight of the unvaccinated are in intensive care units, 19 are in ICUs with a ventilator, and 14 are hospitalized but not in the ICU. Among the hospitalized who are vaccinated, one is in the ICU on a ventilator and the remaining eight are not in the ICU.

