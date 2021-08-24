Cancel
NFL

Los Angeles Rams RB Darrell Henderson suffers mild thumb sprain in practice, source says

By Lindsey Thiry
ESPN
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- With an already thin backfield, the Los Angeles Rams have avoided losing another running back despite Darrell Henderson leaving practice Monday with an apparent hand injury. Tests revealed that Henderson suffered a mild thumb sprain that is not expected to keep him out of the season...

Adam Schefter
#Bears#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Espn#The Las Vegas Raiders#Calais
