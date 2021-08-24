Saints' Adam Trautman (ankle/foot) carted to locker room Monday
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (ankle/foot) was carted to the locker room during Monday night's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the severity of the injury is still unknown, this is a devastating blow the Saints, who will already spend much of the 2021 season without their top wideout. Hopefully the second-year tight avoids significant damage and can make a full and speedy recovery.www.numberfire.com
Comments / 0