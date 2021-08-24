Cancel
Saints' Adam Trautman (ankle/foot) carted to locker room Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (ankle/foot) was carted to the locker room during Monday night's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While the severity of the injury is still unknown, this is a devastating blow the Saints, who will already spend much of the 2021 season without their top wideout. Hopefully the second-year tight avoids significant damage and can make a full and speedy recovery.

NFLaudacy.com

Jameis Winston just did something no Saints QB had done in 5 years

As if the first touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Marquez Callaway wasn't impressive enough, it was also a landmark. The ball Winston hurled to Callaway in the first quarter against the Jaguars traveled just over 53 yards in the air, the most air yards on a pass thrown by a Saints quarterback since 2016, according to ESPN and the NFL's NextGenStats.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLNBC Sports

Saints release Devonta Freeman

Running back Devonta Freeman won’t be on the initial 53-man roster in New Orleans. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports and PFT has confirmed that the Saints have released Freeman on Tuesday. Freeman signed with the Saints at the start of training camp and head coach Sean Payton cited his versatility...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Jameis Winston's pregame routine getting mocked by fans

Whoever is named the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback will have a tough act to follow with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees hanging up his cleats at the end of last season. Jameis Winston hopes that he’ll be the one as he’s tangled in a training camp battle with Taysom Hill, Brees’ former backup. While Winston obviously has more starting experience, Hill is by far the more versatile player, despite some Saints fans criticizing head coach Sean Payton for perhaps using him a little too much over the past few years.
NFLBleacher Report

Best Players Available After NFL 2021 Roster Cuts

Every NFL roster is now down to 53 active players, and several accomplished veterans are unemployed as a result. Some will likely sign elsewhere soon, but those new free agents will also be competing with several notable players who were lingering on the open market even before Tuesday's mandatory leaguewide cutdown.
NFLtheScore

Payton: Winston earned Saints' starting QB job

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton made it official after the preseason: Jameis Winston will begin the year as the team's starting quarterback. "Jameis is going to be our starter. He's done a great job, he's earned that," Payton said Tuesday, per Saints staff writer John DeShazier. Winston and...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Why the Patriots should pursue a trade for Saints’ Michael Thomas

The New England Patriots did something they aren’t known for this offseason. They spent lavishly, in free agency. The normally cost-conscious Patriots had money to spend and they were aggressive in doing so. Could they consider being even more aggressive by making a trade for New Orleans Saints star wideout Michael Thomas.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Report: Saints star Michael Thomas going on PUP list to start season

It wasn’t long ago that New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was the best player in the NFL at his position. Unfortunately, injuries marred his 2020 campaign, and now he’s going to miss at least the first five games of the 2021 season because he’s expected to go on the physically unable to perform list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
NFL247Sports

New Orleans Saints preseason: Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill impressed by Marquez Callaway

Marquez Callaway got behind the Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary twice in the first half of Monday night's 23-21 victory, beating the opposition for two touchdown receptions during an impressive outing from the former Tennessee star. Callaway finished with five receptions for 104 yards, leading the Saints' receiving corps and turning much of the attention to his play downfield.
NFLnumberfire.com

Michael Thomas (ankle) landing on Saints PUP list

The New Orleans Saints are placing wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) on the reserve/PUP list, reports Adam Schefter of ESPN. Thomas is still recovering from offseason foot surgery and now he won't be eligible to make his season debut until Week 8 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith are seen as the Saints' top two receivers without Thomas available. Alvin Kamara also stands to benefit from more targets. New Orleans starts their season against the Green Bay Packers on September 12.

