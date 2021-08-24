Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why White Sox Matchup Could Speed Up Cubs' Willson Contreras' Return

By Maddie Lee
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy White Sox matchup could speed up Contreras’ return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs could add some power to the lineup for this upcoming road trip. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (right knee sprain) has several more steps to clear in his injury rehab before he returns behind the plate. But Cubs manager David Ross hopes to pencil in Contreras’ name to the batting order before then.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
59K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Rockies#Nbc Sports Chicago#Nbc Sports Chicago#American League#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Big Lead

Cubs and White Sox Fans Brawled in the Bleachers This Weekend

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Chicago Cubs for a three game series over the weekend with the Sox winning two out of the three games. During Sunday's series finale tempers boiled over in the bleachers as Cubs and White Sox fans got into a big fight. I think the...
MLBSouth Side Sox

The Curious Case of Yoán Moncada

As I familiarize myself with this behemoth of a White Sox team (coming from covering the 2021 Mets, this has been an absolute treat, let me tell you ...), I’ve come across a few eyebrow-raising stat lines. We addressed Lucas Giolito’s terrific second half last week, where we also came...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Cubs

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBchatsports.com

Gamethread: Cubs at White Sox

It’s tough to write a gamethread when you’re in the middle of a move, so this one might be a little more bare than usual. Possibly in lieu of lineups, as this is being written very early, here’s a tidbit:. And the catching situation, with the pending return of Yasmani...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Intriguing prospect gets an MLB opportunity

The Chicago White Sox kicked off September with a flurry of roster moves. Tim Anderson hit the IL, Jake Lamb was designated for assignment, and Billy Hamilton was activated from the IL. Gavin Sheets was called up from Triple-A Charlotte to join the 28-man roster along with another intriguing name that caught some White Sox fans off guard. It was a White Sox 18th round pick from the 2018 MLB draft named Romy Gonzalez.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Working back to 100 percent

Contreras was spotted Sunday testing his sprained right knee by running the bases, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. According to manager David Ross, Contreras has been able to do some catching in addition to running, but his knee hasn't healed enough for the backstop to take part in blocking drills behind the plate. Sandalow speculates that if Contreras is activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of next weekend's road series versus the White Sox, he could be deployed as a designated hitter before catching in games.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Cubs manager Ross says Contreras could DH this week

Willson Contreras, on the injured list with a knee sprain, took batting practice before Monday's game. Manager David Ross said there's a chance he could play as soon as this weekend against the White Sox. "I think the ideal scenario is let's see how he can hit, get around the...
MLBDerrick

Grandal 8 RBIs in return from IL, White Sox beat Cubs 17-13

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal homered twice and drove in eight runs in his return from the injured list, and the Chicago White Sox beat the sloppy Chicago Cubs 17-13 on Friday night. The eight RBIs for Grandal matched the franchise record and the career best for the switch-hitting catcher....
MLBIndependent

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Team odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Cubs (56-73) kick off a five-game road trip Friday night with the first game in a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox (74-55). First pitch Friday night is at 8:10 p.m. ET at Guaranteed Rate Field. Let's analyze the lines around the Cubs vs. White Soxodds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Column: As the Cubs and White Sox meet in Round 2 of the City Series — this time on the South Side — the key matchups are one-sided

The resumption of the City Series this weekend at Guaranteed Rate Field doesn’t bring the usual amount of anticipation after the Chicago White Sox swept the Cubs in the opening round. Anything less than another Sox sweep would be an utter disappointment to their fan base, while Cubs fans already have tuned out of this mind-numbing season. Nevertheless, the games will be played, weather ...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Willson Contreras, Adbert Alzolay Close to Coming Off IL

Cubs expecting Contreras, Alzolay back from IL soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Willson Contreras is nearing a return to the Cubs after completing a full series of baseball activities on Friday. Contreras, the last remaining member of the Cubs' former All-Star core, has been on the 10-day injured...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: 1 contract issue to fix before the playoffs

In what has been one of the truly great bounce-back seasons in baseball history. Carlos Rodon has become an ace-caliber pitcher for the Chicago White Sox. With the emergence of Dylan Cease as well, they have a 4 headed monster of Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Carlos Rodon, and Dylan Cease in the rotation which is arguably the best in baseball.As for Cease, he is still under contract and has another year of team control before entering his first year of arbitration in 2023. As for Rodon, not so much. This past offseason, the White Sox and Rodon agreed to a one-year deal for 3 million. After this season, he is set to walk free once again. This time, the White Sox needs to extend him without letting him go.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Flashback: White Sox-Cubs Crosstown Play

Because interleague play has been relatively close between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs, you might think that games between the two clubs have been tight throughout history. But interleague play is just part of the White Sox and Cubs rivalry — and doesn’t even represent the most fiercely-contested games in intracity Chicago history.
MLBchatsports.com

Willson Contreras likely head for a rehab assignment

Catcher Willson Contreras has been ramping up his baseball activities over the last week and is inching closer to making his return. Contreras went on the 10-day injured list on Aug. 12 with a right knee sprain and has slowly been working his way back into game shape. The Cubs’...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Jose Abreu joined some elite RBI company

Jose Abreu has established himself as the premier-run producer in baseball. He proved this once again on Sunday when he broke open a 3-1 game against the Cubs by driving a double to center field for two RBIs. With that hit, Jose Abreu joined some elite Chicago White Sox company.
MLBchatsports.com

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. White Sox series preview

When these teams met three weeks ago at Wrigley Field, it was pretty much a disaster for the Cubs. They got swept and outscored 21-9, though there was one magic moment when Andrew Romine smashed a three-run homer off Craig Kimbrel. As usual when the Cubs play the Sox, I...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox wake up, rout Cubs to take series

There was something unusually flat about the loss the night before. If so, it woke up the White Sox bright and early Sunday. They blitzed the Cubs with five home runs, starting with Luis Robert’s in the first inning, and rode an 11-strikeout performance from former Cubs prospect Dylan Cease to a 13-1 victory. It was their fifth win in six games in the crosstown series — the most in a season for the Sox against the Cubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy