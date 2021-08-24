Why White Sox Matchup Could Speed Up Cubs' Willson Contreras' Return
Why White Sox matchup could speed up Contreras’ return originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs could add some power to the lineup for this upcoming road trip. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (right knee sprain) has several more steps to clear in his injury rehab before he returns behind the plate. But Cubs manager David Ross hopes to pencil in Contreras’ name to the batting order before then.www.nbcchicago.com
