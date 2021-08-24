Cancel
Pismo Beach, CA

Local non-profit to host fundraiser to send cancer survivors on trips

By KSBY Staff
KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 10 days ago
The 17-strong foundation is holding a fundraiser this Saturday at Thousand Hills Ranch in Pismo Beach.

Community members are invited to come to watch a movie in the park. The foundation will be featuring Disney's Cars.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to watch the movie on the grass.

Tickets cost $40 per car. All proceeds go to 17 Strong's goal of sending 18 - 40 year-olds on trips after they battle a serious illness.

"People have gone to Hawaii, Dominican Republic, Greece, all over the world, wherever you can think of," said Chiara Cipolla, 17 Strong Director of Development. "Basically these trips are a way for survivors to decompress, after going through such a hard time in their lives. Celebrate the end of their illness journey as well as get some closure from such a crazy, hard time in their lives."

To purchase tickets, visit this website.

