Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Legends of Tomorrow Review: Silence of the Sonograms (Season 6 Episode 13_

By Drew Koenig
Tell-Tale TV
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13, “Silence of the Sonograms,” sees the return of Bishop to set off the final arc for this season. We should start this off by stating that this episode is, in no way, bad. A lot of it works very well, in fact. Far better than it has any right to. The individual components are Legends of Tomorrow doing what it does quite effectively. They are good showcases for what the show excels at.

telltaletv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Legends Of Tomorrow#Emotion#Sonograms#Cw#Tell Tale Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Magnum PI' Casts The CW Star as New Love Interest

Thomas Magnum won't be lonely for long. Black Lightning star Chantal Thuy has been cast in Season 4 of CBS' hit action drama series Magnum P.I. Thuy is slated to take on the role of Lia Kaleo, Magnum's new love interest. As fans will recall, Season 3 teased a potential romance between Magnum and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks), and while Magnum confessed to friends that he and Juliet may be "more" than friends, any potential romance between them was squashed when she left to accompany her beau Ethan on his six-month Doctors Without Borders gig in Kenya. In her absence, Magnum has apparently found a new love.
TV SeriesComicBook

Legends of Tomorrow: Season 6 Finale Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "The Fungus Amongus", the fifteenth and final episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season. The episode is expected to bring a number of the series' surprising plotlines to a head, including the ongoing fight against Bishop (Raffi Barsoumian), which will apparently lead to Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) breaking some sort of key rule to fight him. You can check out the synopsis below:
TV Serieskeengamer.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15 Review: Father & Son

When the news came out about Superman and Lois Lane getting their own show in the Arrowverse, fans were pretty skeptical. People wonder how they can do these two legendary characters justice. It’s safe to say that this season did more than enough to prove naysayers wrong, showing that this is currently the best show on the CW. This season finale has perfectly tied into the themes of family and bonds while wrapping up many plotlines in its action-packed hour.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

The Outpost Review: All We Do Is Say Goodbye (Season 4 Episode 6)

Where has all the loyalty gone? Brother has betrayed brother, friends have abandoned friends, and Blackblood’s have mated with humans — the nerve of some people!. The Outpost Season 4 Episode 6, “All We Do Is Say Goodbye,” finally approaches the elephant in the room — interspecies relationships. Since the reveal of the existence of other living Blackbloods, I’ve always had this nagging concern in the back of my mind. How do the Blackbloods feel about their bloodline mixing with humans?
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

John Constantine Looks Tense in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.13 Pics

John Constantine Looks Tense in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.13 Pics. In a matter of three episodes, Legends of Tomorrow will wrap up its sixth season. While the ratings for the show aren’t the same as they used to be when it debuted, The CW will air at least one more season, with the seventh scheduled to debut on Oct. 13. And now, the producers have debuted a set of pictures for the upcoming thirteenth episode of season 6. While the photos don’t reveal too much about what’s next (unlike the recently released promo), they do offer a closer look at a very disrupted John Constantine. The occult detective might be hiding something from the rest of the team, and his future looks darker than usual.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Game Over

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 7 would have been the perfect end for the house that has stalked our dreams since American Horror Story Season 1 Episode 1. We had a convincing new story, the return of some fan-favorites, and a fiery conclusion that would have worked as a way to end the house's reign of terror for good.
SoccerTell-Tale TV

Heels Review: Dusty Finish (Season 1 Episode 2)

On Heels Season 1 Episode 2, “Dusty Finish,” Jack and Ace deal with the fallout from their shocking main event. After the disappointing ending to Jack and Ace’s championship match, the DWL is in serious trouble. Jack can’t figure out where the story goes next, Ace’s big break disappears, and the local competition is pushing hard to buy the league.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

HouseBroken Season 1 Episode 9 Review: A Parrot Redeems FOX Series

Heads up, there may be some spoilers ahead so be warned if you haven't watched this episode yet. Now, let's get to talking about this episode and all it entails (pun not intended). FOX's HouseBroken seems to have found its' footing again after last week, with an episode that introduces challenges to a set of characters we've already been through introductions for time and time again. The parallels to a Clue-style plot make everything much more fun and interesting, developing a connection to the characters like we should be able to do in previous episodes. When Jill (Chief, Honey, & Bubbles' owner) frets over her mother's last-minute visit with her pet parrot, Nathan, whose sociopathic tendencies get to the nerve of the therapy group.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

John Is Back at It in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.14 Promo

John Is Back at It in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.14 Promo. The time is almost up for Legends of Tomorrow season 6, as its run is ending in a couple of episodes. Some pending questions need an answer, including John Constantine’s future onboard the Waverider. He spent most of the latest season looking for the Fountain of Imperium, and now he seems obsessed by it and its marvelous powers. And it appears that the upcoming fourteenth episode will pave the way for the season finale, which might include more surprises than the Avalance wedding. In the meantime, the Legends have to travel to the 1920s, where one of the members meets a familiar face.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 13

Did the Legends prove it was time to take the villains out of the equation?. On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 13, the tension continued to mount when the villain was in custody. Meanwhile, Ava was tasked with the interrogation, while Nate and Sara looked on in horror.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grown-ish Review: A Peace of Light (Season 4 Episode 7)

After its two-week event covering the heavy topics of the murders of Black men, Grown-ish Season 4 Episode 7, “A Peace of Light,” switches back to its regularly scheduled content, bringing us back to the storylines that had been on pause for a brief moment. The transition is as seamless...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Titans Review: Blackfire (Season 3 Episode 4)

Titans Season 3 Episode 4, “Blackfire,” is the first episode after the show’s jumbo-sized premiere, and the episode calms to explore Kory and her sister’s relationship. Meanwhile, Dick seizes an opportunity to get closer to Red Hood, using Scarecrow as bait. The episode begins an arc for Kory. However, “Blackfire”...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Supergirl Review: Welcome Back, Kara! (Season 6 Episode 8)

Supergirl finds its footing again before its final stride with Season 6 Episode 8, “Welcome Back, Kara!” Now that the Girl of Steel is back in National City, the show can deal with the fallout of the Phantom Zone. But first and foremost, it gives us what we’ve all been...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Coroner Review: In Bloom (Season 3 Episode 2)

Many people are finding the light they need to grow on Coroner Season 3 Episode 2 “In Bloom.” It’s actually rather amazing that so much is packed into about 40 minutes of television. Not one, but two deaths force Jenny and Donovan to learn the lessons they need to from...
TV & VideosMac Observer

‘Ted Lasso’ Season Two Review: Episode Five – Rom-Communism

I confess – I can’t tell if episode five of Ted Lasso season two is brilliant or awful. The setup remains that AFC Richmond is in a mess, unable to win a game, and now captain Isaac (played by Kola Bokinni,) is suffering more than most. There is apparently only one way to fix it “rom-communism.” Yup, it’s time to resort to the tried and tested methods of…rom-coms.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Burden of Truth Review: Scorched Earth (Season 4 Episode 4)

Joanna’s running out of time to prove her innocence, and with only two options presented to her, she’s determined to forge a third on Burden of Truth Season 4 Episode 4, “Scorched Earth.”. Joanna’s forced to choose between her life as a lawyer, sacrificing her reputation and livelihood to plead...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Blood Calls Blood

He doesn't know it yet, but Chapelwaite was always in the future for Charles Boone. Charles has always believed he'd go crazy like his father, but he had no basis for his belief other than the genetic predilection for it. On Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 1, Charles believes that moving...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Mr. Corman Review: Mr. Morales (Season 1 Episode 4)

Arturo Castro is Mr. Morales on Mr. Corman Season 1 Episode 4, “Mr. Morales.”. Castro is Victor Morales in all episodes, but this focuses solely on him the way the series has for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Josh Corman. Much of Mr. Corman feels like experimentation, and this episode is a prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy