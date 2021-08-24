Legends of Tomorrow Review: Silence of the Sonograms (Season 6 Episode 13_

John Constantine Looks Tense in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.13 Pics. In a matter of three episodes, Legends of Tomorrow will wrap up its sixth season. While the ratings for the show aren’t the same as they used to be when it debuted, The CW will air at least one more season, with the seventh scheduled to debut on Oct. 13. And now, the producers have debuted a set of pictures for the upcoming thirteenth episode of season 6. While the photos don’t reveal too much about what’s next (unlike the recently released promo), they do offer a closer look at a very disrupted John Constantine. The occult detective might be hiding something from the rest of the team, and his future looks darker than usual.