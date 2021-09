COVENTRY TWP. – Asking any high school football coach to look too far beyond their next game is almost always a no-go. One game at a time, they’ll say in a variety of phrases and refrains. In a way, that approach makes sense because so much time and preparation go into each game and players need to handle everything that has to do with the contest at hand, then do the same once that game ends and they shift their focus to the next foe.