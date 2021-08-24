México vaccinates Pikachu, superheroes and a unicorn

Along with the breathing style of Darth Vader and the gargling call of Chewbacca, if you ask anyone to impersonate a Star Wars character, chances are they will start by saying out of order words, they will. That is because, along with his iconic appearance debut in The Empire Strikes Back, short though it was, Yoda is a character that is as distinctive in his speech as he is in his look, and that was all down to puppeteer and Muppet Show legend Frank Oz. While talking in a recent interview, Oz spoke about how the original plan for Yoda didn't involve any of the word trickery he has become known for, but instead was just scripted as a normal speaking voice.