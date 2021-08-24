Cancel
México vaccinates Pikachu, superheroes and a unicorn

Cover picture for the articlePikachu, Batman, Winnie the Pooh and a unicorn queued under a tent in the south of México City last Thursday to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Under a yellow suit, long ears and the unmistakable red cheeks of the most popular Pokémon, Roberto took the plunge to get a jab, despite his fears.

