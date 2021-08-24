Portland police seek 2nd gun fired during clashes downtown
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police said Monday they are looking for a second shooter, after bullets were fired downtown during weekend demonstrations. Opposing rallies — by a far-right group and left-wing anti-fascists — drew hundreds of people to the Rose City and sparked clashes Sunday, resulting in violence and property destruction. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports both groups were armed with bats, paintball guns and shields.www.crossroadstoday.com
