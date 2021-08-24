Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Portland police seek 2nd gun fired during clashes downtown

crossroadstoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police said Monday they are looking for a second shooter, after bullets were fired downtown during weekend demonstrations. Opposing rallies — by a far-right group and left-wing anti-fascists — drew hundreds of people to the Rose City and sparked clashes Sunday, resulting in violence and property destruction. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports both groups were armed with bats, paintball guns and shields.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Portland Police#Shooting#Ap#Oregonian#Oregon Live#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy