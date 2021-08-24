Cancel
Proximity editing to identify RNAs in phase-separated RNA binding protein condensates

By Guilong Zhou
Nature.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRNA binding proteins (RBPs) often phase separate RNAs into condensates to reprogram transcription and translation. Here, we find that catalytic domain of the Drosophila RNA-editing enzyme adenosine deaminase acting on RNA (ADAR) carrying E488Q mutation (HyperADARcd) outperforms other RNA editing enzymes and its RBP fusion allows proximity editing of dynamically associated RNAs in phase-separated condensates, e.g., during plant immune response in this study. This method will foster our understanding of the role of the interplay between RBPs and their RNA companions in cellular reprogramming through phase separation in any organism.

