Mr. Carson and Mrs. Hughes are finally married! I’ve always remembered Season 6 starting new plots and drama quickly, but watching three episodes back-to-back makes it even more apparent that both upstairs and downstairs, the cast of Downton Abbey has a lot to contend with in the final season. But at the very least, we can finally cheer on one of the best (in my opinion) couples on the show for tying the knot, despite the misunderstandings (some hilarious, some heartfelt) to get there.