Yung Bleu Accuses Georgia Cops, Business Of Racial Profiling As He Shops For Tour

It was a confrontational weekend for at least two rappers who had unfortunate run-ins with the law. We already reported on Drakeo The Ruler getting arrested after his Uber was pulled over for having windows that were tinted too dark, and Yung Bleu faced off with police, as well, in Georgia. The singer has been preparing for his Moon Boy Tour that kicks off in just a few days, and while looking for trailers, Bleu claims he was racially profiled in Gainesville.