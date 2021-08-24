Middletown to continue discussions on piece of library property

Buy Now The proposed site of the new Middletown Public Library on East Green Street. Staff photo by Bill Green

Middletown will have discussions with Frederick County government and a local homeowners association about a portion of the property slated to house the town’s new library.

The edge of the property on East Green Street contains several stormwater management structures that serve the adjacent Middletown Glen neighborhood, Town Administrator Drew Bowen told the burgess and commissioners Monday night.

The county has proposed dividing off the section with the stormwater areas and letting the town keep that part of the property, Bowen said.

But that would also include a walking trail area the town would then have to maintain.

The town could continue negotiations and see if it could take over the stormwater areas but not the trail area, Burgess John Miller said.

The commissioners agreed Monday night to see if the Middletown Glen HOA is interested in taking and maintaining the property.

It’s not worth killing the deal with the county because no one wants to clear the sidewalk, Miller said.

Construction on the new 15,250-square-foot library branch on Green Street near Middletown High School will begin in fiscal 2022 and open to the public in 2023, County Executive Jan Gardner announced in March.

The $8.9 million project will replace the much smaller current library on Prospect Street.

The new location on three acres that the town reserved from the development of the Middletown Glen neighborhood will be near three of the town’s schools.

Within the past 10 years, the county has opened new libraries in Myersville and Brunswick.