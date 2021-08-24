Cancel
Bills rookie earns 'A' grade for stonewalling Bears' stud defenders

By Ryan Talbot
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 10 days ago
Little went wrong for the Buffalo Bills during their second preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears. Buffalo’s offense, defense and special teams were firing on all cylinders during the team’s 41-15 win. Some of the brightest stars of the game were members of the team’s rookie class with one specifically getting praised for his play by NFL.com’s draft analyst Chad Reuter.

NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Bears rookie QB Justin Fields expected to play vs. Bills despite groin injury

Bears backup quarterback Justin Fields is expected to play in the team's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, ESPN reported Thursday morning. While the matchup between the Bears and former starter Mitch Trubisky is still making headlines, the bigger story coming out of camp is how much Fields is challenging Andy Dalton for the highly coveted position of QB1.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Bills vs Bears: Who we are watching on Saturday

The Buffalo Bills face off against the Chicago Bears on Saturday afternoon and while most of Buffalo’s starters won’t play, the Bears are planning on playing their first-string. It should provide a nice measuring stick for a lot of players fighting to make the roster. Here are the players we...
NFLUSA Today

Storylines to watch in Bears' preseason game vs. Bills

This weekend, the Chicago Bears will play in their second preseason game, where they’ll welcome the Buffalo Bills and former Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky to Soldier Field. Following last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, there’s a ton of excitement surrounding this matchup as rookie quarterback...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Grading Larry Borom at left tackle vs the Bills

Last week I graded the play form the Chicago Bears left tackles (Elijah Wilkinson and Badara Traore) from their game against the Miami Dolphins, and Wilkinson looked much better than I was expecting. The Bears could have been impressed with him as well, but considering they added Jason Peters that evening, they must not have been impressed enough. The news that rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins was to get surgery a couple days later likely played a part in that signing, but regardless Chicago wanted to upgrade the position.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Bears getting crushed by Bills at halftime

The struggles continued for the Chicago Bears' starting offense during their game against Buffalo at Soldier Field Saturday. And the defense? Well, it looked no better as Mitch Trubisky and the Bills jumped out to a 34-6 halftime lead. Andy Dalton got the start at quarterback for the Bears, but...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Bills: Live updates and open thread

Talk about the Chicago Bears vs the Buffalo Bills right here, but keep in mind this is an open thread, so that means it is rated WCG-MA. For live updates on the game you can hit up ESPN here. While you’re waiting for kickoff, check out some our recent preview...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: Takeaways from rookies’ performances versus the Bills

Chicago Bears - Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports. The Chicago Bears lost an ugly 41-15 game to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. As the Bears begin to set their sights on their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, several rookies are trying to prove their worth in the final stages of the preseason.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears vs Bills: 6 things I saw

Last week I wrote about six things I would be looking for in the Chicago Bears preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills, so today I wanted to go back to revisit those things to see if I saw what I wanted to see. Here are the bullet points of those...
NFLPosted by
WGR550

Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Bears preseason

The Buffalo Bills won their seventh preseason game in a row Saturday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 41-15 at Soldier Field. Sal Capaccio has more thoughts from the game with his Arrow Up/Arrow Down column:
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 offensive linemen the Bears should sign immediately

The Chicago Bears’ biggest weakness entering this season comes along the offensive lines, and these three guys can help them out. If the Chicago Bears want Justin Fields to be the future of their franchise, they’ll need to protect him. Ryan Pace has already dipped his toe in the offensive line free agent market this offseason, signing LT Jason Peters.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Grades In LOSS vs. Bills: Justin Fields, Andy Dalton, Rodney Adams & Mitchell Trubisky

Chicago Bears Grades come a day after the Bears 41-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Preseason. Bears Winners & Losers is sponsored by Magic Spoon! Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Bears for $5 off your first order of delicious & healthy cereal! Bears Now host Harrison Graham hands out grades for Justin Fields, Andy Dalton and even former Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky on today’s show. SUBSCRIBE to Chicago Bears Now for daily videos - the latest Bears news, rumors, game previews & much more: https://www.youtube.com/BearsNow?sub_... Justin Fields and Andy Dalton were both up-and-down against the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason.
NFLArkansas Online

Bears like what they see in rookie QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Justin Fields is right where the Chicago Bears hoped he would be at the end of the preseason. All Coach Matt Nagy will say is that they feel good with where the Bears are with their quarterbacks, a group that includes Andy Dalton set to start the opener and veteran Nick Foles along with the 11th overall pick in Fields.
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

How Many Picks Has Ryan Pace Traded Away?

If you've ever visited WCG, you might notice that I have some qualms with the way Ryan Pace builds a team. Here, we will examine in detail 1. Exactly how many picks he has traded away, and what value those picks have, and 2. How that stacks on top of the Bears situation with compensatory picks and 3. Exactly how Pace has allocated his draft picks. This is focused on the trading and use of draft picks for draft purposes and does not include the trading of veterans and picks, such as the one for Khalil Mack, though I will reference the Mack trade and others.
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Buffalo Bills announce 2021 practice squad

The Buffalo Bills wasted no time in filling their 2021 practice squad. Like last year, teams have 16 open spaces to fill with players who are available throughout the league. Buffalo filled 15 of those spots on Wednesday with every player previously being on the Bills’ roster. Below are the players the team signed to their 2021 practice squad.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.

