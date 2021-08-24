Cancel
Medina, OH

Medina Trustees vote no to rezoning the lot for Sheetz

By Alyssa Alfano, special to cleveland.com
MEDINA – The Medina Township Trustees met on Monday, August 16, 2021 to hear residents speak about and vote on Sheetz and the possible rezoning on Route 3. “We respect the fact that we think we’ve probably gone over this in such detail, we’re not going to beat this any longer tonight,” said Bruce Rinker, the attorney involved in the project. “What we would ask for, is an opportunity, if there are things that are said tonight that we feel are really not factual, we would like to have a change to respond to that. But otherwise, we would really like to stand on the record we provided. We believe that the current zoning does not work, that it’s not reasonable … What we’re asking the trustees to do is to look at the facts, look at the law.”

