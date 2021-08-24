Cancel
Saints: Sean Payton reveals when he’ll name a starting quarterback

By Alicia de Artola
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaints head coach Sean Payton has to choose between quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston and he knows when he plans to do it. When will Saints head coach Sean Payton announce his starting quarterback for 2021?. When he wants to and not a moment sooner. Literally, the head coach...

fansided.com

