Saints: Sean Payton reveals when he’ll name a starting quarterback

What is your message to New Orleans and the state of Louisiana today?. “Well, obviously, it’s prayers, it’s safety, it’s all the things that that we want for our neighbors, our residents. The first is you’re paying attention closely to the state and local authorities, seeing a lot of the news, seen a lot of reports from there the day after now, and obviously, there’s a lot more light on the city. Literally, where we can, those people that are there to help can begin to assess what kind of condition neighborhoods are in and, you the message that I’ve heard are a number of occasions now in the last 12 hours has been, stay put in shelter until they’re ready (authorities) to come and then communicate further. It sounds like, obviously, we are without power and I am sure there are a lot of pretty dangerous areas relative to electric lines, gas, etc. So we’ve seen it all from just seven hours away here in Dallas.”