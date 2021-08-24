Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Permits and other issues delay construction of Santa Barbara County’s first major wind energy project

By Keith Carls
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06liZM_0bankpoa00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Permits and other issues have delayed delivery of massive turbine blades for a highly anticipated and controversial wind energy project near Lompoc.

Delivery of the blades was expected to begin this week with special arrangements made for the very large trucks that carry the huge cargo loads of turbine blades.

Temporary highway, street and road closures are expected, mainly overnight or in the early morning hours, when the trucks make their way down the Central Coast from a port in northern California.

"Roughly a 260 foot, give or take a couple of feet, vehicle, very large, will be moving with a CHP escort", said local CalTrans spokesperson Jim Shivers, "They'll be doing this very carefully, and I think our word to drivers is 'be aware of this large equipment, be aware of the law enforcement escort, and just be alert if you should encounter this movement on the highway'."

The Strauss Wind Energy project site is at the end of San Miguelito Canyon Road southwest of Lompoc along the border with Vandenberg Space Force Base.

When construction is completed, the wind farm is expected to include at least 29 turbines standing over 400 feet tall and generating enough energy to power tens of thousands of local homes and businesses every year.

The post Permits and other issues delay construction of Santa Barbara County’s first major wind energy project appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Santa Barbara County, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Lompoc, CA
Industry
City
Lompoc, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
Lompoc, CA
Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
Lompoc, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Wind Farm#Wind Turbine#Caltrans#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Nipomo, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

SLO County residents react to mask mandate

NIPOMO, Calif. – Masks are officially required back indoors in San Luis Obispo County. This took effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.  “I feel bad for the ones that have been vaccinated because now they are forced to wear a mask,” said SLO County resident Michael Valdez. “That's kind of the premise why they got vaccinated.” The post SLO County residents react to mask mandate appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Santa Maria, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors urge community to take COVID safety measures ahead of Santa Maria Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Labor Day weekend approaches, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are urging the community to take COVID safety precautions. Doctors say many are expected to gather for a variety of upcoming events. One of those events includes the annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo set to begin Thursday. If you're planning The post Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors urge community to take COVID safety measures ahead of Santa Maria Rodeo appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy