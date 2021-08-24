Elizabeth Olsen Expresses Support for Scarlett Johansson Amid Disney Lawsuit
Elizabeth Olsen expressed her support for Scarlett Johansson following a lawsuit filed by the latter actress against Disney regarding the release of Black Widow on Disney+. As a reminder, Johansson alleged last month that Disney’s release of the blockbuster on its streaming platform was a breach of contract that negatively impacted how much she could make from the film because a portion of her salary was tied to the performance of the movie at the box office.www.complex.com
