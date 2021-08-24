Cancel
‘A decision with my son in mind’: Valley mother receives Pfizer vaccine following new FDA approval

By Madison Weil
 10 days ago
Desert Oasis Healthcare says they expect to see an increase in patients coming in for the Pfizer vaccine now that it has been officially approved by the FDA.

Bobbi Batres, a new mother from Cathedral City, says she made an appointment to receive her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine after learning of the new approval.

“At this point, I have to make a decision with my son in mind. That was the driving factor for me,” she said.

Batres says additionally, a few people in her life recently died from COVID-19. And with cases now rising again, she wanted to provide protection for herself and her nursing son.

“The benefit is two-fold: I cannot bring it home to him and then he has some form of antibodies against it through the breastmilk,” she said.

She says she had originally made an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine, but with the FDA’s approval of Pfizer coming out Monday morning, she changed her preference last minute.

“I think the FDA’s stamp of approval will encourage others who are on the fence,” she said.

Jessica Voigt, the Director of Nursing at the center, says they do expect to see a 20-30% rise in vaccine appointments along with Pfizer's new FDA approval.

“It’s going to allow patients the ability to feel a little more confident,” said Voigt.

