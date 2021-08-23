Cancel
NFL

WR Andy Isabella returns from COVID list for 'a big week' before preseason finale

By Jess Root, Site Editor
 10 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals made a few roster moves on Monday before their first practice of the final week of training camp. One was reinstating wide receiver Andy Isabella to the roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Isabella tested positive for the virus and has missed over a week.

The timing was bad because his missed both preseason games so far.

It is for that reason that head coach Kliff Kingsbury called it “a big week” for the third-year receiver who was a second-round pick in 2019.

“He hasn’t had preseason action yet and that’s important to see how he responds in a game,” he said at Monday’s press conference. “I expect him to play a lot on Saturday.”

The Cardinals play their preseason finale Saturday evening on the road against the New Orleans Saints.

Kingsbury said he has not yet decided on how he will handle playing time in the finale, except for Isabella.

