Refugees fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan will not be resettled in the UK if they come across the English Channel in small boats, a Home Office minister has said.Afghan resettlement minister Victoria Atkins said refugees would have to come via “legal” routes pre-agreed with officials if they want to access support in Britain.“Our message has been, please, please do not travel here illegally,” Ms Atkins said as she set out resettlement plans – dubbed Operation Warm Welcome by the government.At least 8,000 Afghan staff and family members evacuated under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) scheme will be...