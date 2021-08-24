Nasty Accusations: What Are Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Fighting For?

After a judge declared that the accusations of abuse from his ex-wife were “substantially true,” Johnny Depp says Hollywood is boycotting him. His most recent film, Minamata, which he produced and starred in, has failed to secure a U.S. release, prompting the actor to believe it’s because of Amber Heard’s claims. MGM had originally slated the film for Feb. 2021 but has shelved it indefinitely, according to Variety. He previously filed a defamation suit against The Sun newspaper, which labeled him a “wife beater” in an article. Depp lost the suit after the court found the article and the allegations to be “substantially true.” Depp was never convicted for domestic abuse. “Whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through,” Depp told The Sunday Times. “But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd…”