FAYETTEVILLE — Three of Arkansas’ five captains held a Zoom conference with the media following Tuesday’s practice. Arkansas has nine starters back on offense with one of the new being redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson. The former four-star from Sardis (Miss.) North Panola has two starts under his belt, but the Rice game will be his first home start. Left tackle Myron Cunninghan is one of the linemen who has complete confidence in Jefferson.