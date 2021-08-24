Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joplin, MO

Victim's boyfriend receives suspended sentences in Joplin motel shooting case

By Jeff Lehr
Posted by 
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 10 days ago

A 28-year-old man received suspended sentences and probation Monday in a plea deal on charges filed in an incident at a Joplin motel that left his girlfriend with a gunshot wound to her foot.

Aaron A. Birdsong, of Joplin, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of second-degree assault and unlawful possession of an illegal weapon in a plea agreement allowing the suspended sentences.

Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Birdsong underlying sentences of seven years on the assault conviction and four years for the illegal weapon count, with both sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.

The judge also ordered Birdsong to pay $8,075 in restitution to the victim in the case.

Birdsong purportedly was removing a jacket from a backpack Dec. 7 in a room at the former Motel 6 at 3031 S. Range Line Road when a shotgun inside the backpack discharged, shooting his girlfriend in the foot.

The girlfriend, whose name was not released by police, had been taken to a hospital for treatment by the time officers arrived at the motel. Birdsong was charged with assault in what ultimately was deemed an accidental shooting. The weapon charge was added because the barrel of the shotgun had been cut down to 10.75 inches in violation of state law.

Comments / 0

The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
338
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Joplin, MO
County
Jasper County, MO
Jasper County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suspended Sentences#Motel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy