COVID: Pfizer Vaccine Approved By FDA, UCSF Doctor Weighs In

cbslocal.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Peter Chin-Hong of UCSF weighs in on the Food and Drug Administration's decision to give full FDA approval to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. (8/23/21)

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Medical & BiotechKWQC

FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged. That claim is false. In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on...
Medical & BiotechNorwalk Hour

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis

Ridgewood NJ, the Pfizer-BioNTech SARS-CoV-2 vaccine is associated with an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle), but infection with the virus is associated with a much greater risk of the condition, according to a real-world case-control study published on August 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 2 million people who are members of the Clalit Health Services (CHS), the largest healthcare organization in Israel. Vaccination was associated with a 3-fold increase in the risk of myocarditis (risk ratio [RR], 3.24, 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.55-12.44), as well as several other conditions including swollen lymph nodes (RR, 2.43; 95% CI, 2.05 to 2.78), appendicitis (RR, 1.40; 95% CI, 1.02 to 2.01), and herpes zoster infection (RR, 1.43; 95% CI, 1.20 to 1.73).
EconomyPhramalive.com

Pfizer study shows skin disease drug more effective than Regeneron rival

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) experimental drug to treat patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met the main goals of improving symptoms in adult patients compared to a rival treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceutical Inc (REGN.O). The head-to-head study showed Pfizer’s abrocitinib was statistically superior compared to Regeneron’s dupilumab in each evaluated...
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.
Medical & BiotechWRAL

Why is Pfizer vaccine now called 'Comirnaty'?

In case you missed it, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine was given full approval on Monday, as well as a new name: Comirnaty. The Brand Institute, a pharmaceutical consulting firm that specializes in "the development of brands and identities," worked with Pfizer to come up with a name that "represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community, and immunity."
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Is Moderna’s COVID vaccine better against Delta than Pfizer’s? Researchers weigh in.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine might offer better protection against the Delta variant than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, according to a report by Reuters. The efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine fell from 86% to 76% between early 2021 and July, according to a study by the Mayo Clinic Health System. Meanwhile, the effectiveness of Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine dropped from 76% to 42%.
PharmaceuticalsNewswise

Claim that the first COVID-19 vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available is misleading

On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine, which has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, will now be marketed as Comirnaty. Despite the validity of this approval process, many people are still unconvinced that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. In the podcast and video show “War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, Dr. Robert Malone, a scientist who claims he invented mRNA technology, claimed that the "mainstream media is lying" and suggested that the vaccine that was approved by the FDA is somehow different than the "Pfizer vaccine" currently available under emergency use authorization. Malone said that the FDA only approved the "BioNTech" vaccine and that vaccine is different from the "Pfizer" one. He's reiterated this point on Twitter. "I should clarify my title - the FDA authorization is for the BioNtech product (Comirnaty), NOT Pfizer." We rate this claim as very misleading. The F.D.A. announcement clearly states that the "Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine" has been approved. The approval does not distinguish a separate vaccine other than the one developed by the joint partnership of Pfizer and BioNtech. The vaccine approved is the same formula as the one that's been shown to be safe for adults and has been taken by millions under the EUA. The only difference is that the approved vaccine will be marketed as the brand "Comirnaty." Pfizer has stated, "The FDA-approved COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) and the EUA-authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine have the same formulation and can be used interchangeably to provide the COVID-19 vaccination series."
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA approves Janssen’s twice-yearly antipsychotic for schizophrenia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical’s long-acting atypical antipsychotic, Invega Hafyera (six-month paliperidone palmitate) to treat adults with schizophrenia. Invega Hafyera is the first-ever twice-yearly injectable drug to obtain FDA approval, the company noted. The treatment is intended for patients who were treated with Invega...
Public HealthEverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Pfizer Vaccine Wins Full FDA Approval, Jesse Jackson and Wife Hospitalized With COVID-19, Study Finds Third Dose Significantly Lowers Risk, FDA Warns Against Animal Drugs to Treat COVID-19, More Children Than Ever Hospitalized

Total cases worldwide: 212,328,733 (up from 210,445,664 Friday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,438,511 (up from 4,410,387 Friday) Total cases in the United States: 37,861,263 (up from 37,405,717 Friday) Total deaths in the United States: 629,154 (up from 626,029 Friday) The FDA has granted full approval for Pfizer vaccines. The U.S. Food...

