How Dré Bly, Mack Brown and Tony Grimes re-established UNC football's 757 recruiting pipeline

Everybody, we’re here. It’s game week. All the preseason excitement that this team has generated is nearing a head as we prepare for UNC Football to open a season whose expectations are as high as those for any Tar Heel squad this decade, maybe this millennium. We’ve been previewing the Heels’ position groups to get an idea of what we’ll be seeing on the field that might have deserved the hype, but there’s an argument to be made that the reason we’re all here, awaiting this season with sky-high expectations, is not going to be on the field but patrolling the sidelines: one William “Mack” Brown. Since Brown’s re-entry into Chapel Hill, UNC has improved at an absolutely blistering pace, going from a 2-win team into a 7-win one in his first year and then becoming a New Year’s Six bowl game participant in his second, and now opening his third season as an AP Top 10 team with conference championship aspirations and maybe even bigger. What have been the keys to this turnaround? What’s Brown working with this year that could help make these dreams a reality? Let’s discuss: