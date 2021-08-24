Watch: Logan Paul Gets Heavily Booed by WWE Crowd While on WWE Raw

Logan Paul was back on WWE programming this week when he appeared in a segment involving John Morrison and The Miz on Monday Night Raw. But just like with his appearances at WrestleMania 37 and SummerSlam, the fans in attendance weren't too happy to see the YouTuber/boxing star. Paul was brought on as a guest for Morrison's "Moist TV" segment where he hyped up his recent exhibition with Floyd Mayweather and Jake Paul's upcoming bout with Tyron Woodley. Miz came out to try and antagonize Paul (it was clear Paul was supposed to be the good guy in the equation), but the San Diego crowd clearly wanted no part of him.