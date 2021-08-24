Cancel
Baby delivered on Kabul evacuation plane

WNEM
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA glimmer of hope amid all the chaos in Afghanistan as a woman gives birth to a healthy baby onboard a U-S evac plane. (U.S. AIR MOBILITY COMMAND, CNN via CNN Wire)

www.wnem.com

#Kabul#Cnn#U S Air#Air Mobility Command#Baby#U S Air Mobility Command#Cnn Wire
Petsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Service dogs LEFT FOR DEAD in Kabul by departing US troops reports

The American Humane Society has condemned the US government for apparently leaving a number of service animals behind after withdrawing from Kabul. Footage on social media showed the dogs in cages and roaming around the airport. "I am devastated by reports that the American government is pulling out of Kabul...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryPosted by
The Week

The U.S. destroyed or 'demilitarized' all equipment left at Kabul airport, depriving the Taliban of more trophies

When the last U.S. military aircraft flew out of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, the only usable equipment left behind was machinery to help the airport return to civilian operation as soon as possible, U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said at a press conference. The rest of the equipment — 70 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, 27 Humvees, 73 aircraft, an unspecified number of counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) systems — was destroyed or "demilitarized." These vehicles and weapons will "never be able to be operated by anyone again," McKenzie said.
AccidentsPosted by
CBS News

"She died on my hands": Witness describes his attempt to rescue a baby girl after the Kabul airport explosion

A large crowd of people were gathered near the main airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, hoping to evacuate, when at least two explosions rocked the area Thursday, resulting in a "number of U.S. and civilian casualties," the Pentagon said. In an interview on CBSN, an Afghan interpreter who was there when the first blast went off described the chaotic aftermath as he attempted to save a baby girl who was caught in the explosion.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
WorldPosted by
The Week

The horrific scene at Kabul's airport, in 14 photos and videos

Chaos and disorder erupted at Kabul's international airport Monday morning, as thousands of Afghans attempted to flee the country and escape a Taliban takeover. At least seven individuals died in the mayhem, including some who clung to and then fell from a departing American military jet, reports The Associated Press.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...
MilitaryNew York Post

Germany says firefight involving US forces erupts at Kabul airport

A deadly gunfight broke out at Afghanistan’s main airport early Monday, with an Afghan guard killed and several others injured as US and German soldiers exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, officials said. The latest fatality at the troubled airport came just before 4:15 a.m. as Afghan security forces helping secure...
Family RelationshipsSlate

Baby Passed Over Wall at Kabul Airport Has Been Reunited With Family

It was the video seen around the world that in a few seconds captured the sheer chaos and desperation at the airport in Kabul as thousands of people tried to get inside to escape the Taliban. Amid the mass of people, the video showed how a toddler was suddenly lifted up and a Marine grabbed the baby by the arm and passed the child to someone behind him. The video quickly went viral as many interpreted the scene as an example of how families were willing to part with their children to give them hope of a better future. But the military later clarified that the baby had been reunited with their family.

