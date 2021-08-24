Greenwood Fire forces more evacuations

(Tribune News Service) -- It’s never too late to plan a last-minute family getaway. Here are five ideas to consider:. 1. Sample sports at Sand Valley Resort, Rome, Wisconsin. Set among tumbling prehistoric sand dunes, Sand Valley Resort is a year-round retreat offering an expansive menu of outdoor adventures paired with farm-to-table culinary experiences. Three distinct award-winning golf courses serve as the centerpiece of the resort, including a family-friendly 17-hole, par-3 Coore & Crenshaw design. Additional outdoor activities include hiking, fat-tire biking, bocce ball, bird watching, fishing, yoga, tennis on grass courts and star-gazing. Once the temperatures drop, plan for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice fishing, ice skating and sledding. Get cozy in luxurious (and dog-friendly) cottages complete with full kitchens and a screened porch or check in to guestrooms at the Lodge where you’ll be just steps from the first tee at Mammoth Dunes.