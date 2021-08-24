Cancel
Environment

Greenwood Fire forces more evacuations

By Duluth News Tribune
Grand Forks Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew evacuation orders went into place Monday as crews braced for the Greenwood Fire burning in the Superior National Forest to cross State Highway 1 and move toward McDougal Lake. The fire's move to the northeast near McDougal Lake forced "fire and structure protection crews to retreat to areas of...

