The record holder for tallest living man in the US dies at 38

By Amanda Jackson, Jennifer Henderson, CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
(CNN) — Igor Vovkovinskiy, crowned the tallest living man in the US by Guinness World Records in 2010, died Friday at 38, said his mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska. Vovkovinskiy was 7 feet, 8.33 inches tall, according to Guinness. He died in a hospital from heart disease with his mom and brother by his side, according to a Facebook post on Saturday by Svetlana. Just hours before his death, Vovkovinskiy was able to spend time with his brother's family and had his last dinner, which was a piece of Kyiv cake and Fanta, his mother said.

