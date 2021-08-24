Sabres prospect Isak Rosen possesses array of special talents: ‘Perfect vision’
Winger Isak Rosen’s selection by the Buffalo Sabres last month turned out to be a blip during a hectic NHL Draft weekend. Consider that barely an hour before the Sabres drafted Rosen 14th overall July 23, they added a potentially franchise-altering asset by taking defenseman Owen Power with the first pick. Earlier that day, the Sabres traded defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers in the deal that netted them the pick they used to draft Rosen.www.buffalohockeybeat.com
Comments / 0