Sabres prospect Isak Rosen possesses array of special talents: ‘Perfect vision’

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Thursday that they've re-signed restricted free agent forward Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year contract worth $7.5 million ($2.5 million AAV). Mittelstadt, 22, had a fairly good season after he was injected into the lineup. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native started the season on the Sabres' taxi squad but played in 41 games where he tallied 22 points (10 G, 12 A), 10 penalty minutes, and was a -10. "He might be the guy that I thought took the most strides this year, and I was very proud of him for that," teammateKyle Okposo said of Mittelstadt at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season. "He started the year and he was on the taxi squad but I knew that he had put the work in and he was continuing to put the work in, and it paid off. Just the confidence that he was playing with at the end of the year was just awesome to see. He's only going to keep getting better."