Ed Walls is the head golf professional at the Renaissance Country Club in Manchester and before that served in the same capacity at the Toms River Country Club. Throughout his time at both places he has provided lessons to military veterans at substantial discounts or in some cases free of charge. For most of the last decade he has taken part in Patriot Golf Day which is a fundraiser for Folds of Honor and has become the largest grass-roots golf fundraiser in the U.S. Money raised provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of service members killed or disabled while serving in the Armed Forces…a cause near and dear to Ed.