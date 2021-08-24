Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Spike Lee Says He Still Has ‘Questions’ About What Happened on 9/11

By Ethan Shanfeld
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWyFT_0banhGOi00

Spike Lee said he still has “questions” about exactly what happened on 9/11.

The New York director — whose new docuseries “ NYC Epicenters : 9/11 – 2021½” explores New York City’s darkest day and provides access to those involved — said in a new interview with The New York Times that “people [are] going to make up their own mind” about the 2001 terrorist attack and that he thinks people should “decide for themselves.”

When asked why the series devotes a lot of time to questioning how and why the towers fell and features interviews with members of the conspiracy group Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Lee implied that he still isn’t convinced by the official explanations.

“I hope that maybe the legacy of this documentary is that Congress holds a hearing, a congressional hearing about 9/11,” Lee said. “The amount of heat that it takes to make steel melt, that temperature’s not reached. And then the juxtaposition of the way Building 7 fell to the ground — when you put it next to other building collapses that were demolitions, it’s like you’re looking at the same thing.”

Lee added, “My approach is put the information in the movie and let people decide for themselves. I respect the intelligence of the audience.”

The four-part docuseries, which weaves together stories, memories and insights of New York’s greatest challenges in the 21st century, premiered on Aug. 22 on HBO and HBO Max. For the series, Lee conducted over 200 interviews with first responders, politicians, journalists and Lee’s own family and friends. Featured interviewees offering first-hand accounts include Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Chuck Schumer, Bill De Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more.

“NYC Epicenters: 9/11 – 2021½” is a 40 Acres and a Mule production.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Variety

Variety

30K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
John Turturro
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Jon Stewart
Person
Spike Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#The New York Times#Congress#Hbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘C’mon C’mon’ Review: Joaquin Phoenix Delivers His Mellowest Turn to Date

If filmmaker Miranda July hadn’t gotten there first, “The Future” would have made a fine title for fellow director (and husband) Mike Mills’ latest feature, “C’mon C’mon,” a small, soft-spoken yet casually profound family drama in which a subdued, post-“Joker” Joaquin Phoenix plays a middle-aged radio journalist who travels the country interviewing kids, asking what they think about their lives and where the world is headed. It shouldn’t really surprise that the two creatives — accomplished artists in their own right — have overlapping interests, including but hardly limited to the conviction that adults could stand to learn a thing or...
PoliticsPosted by
Variety

Fran Drescher Elected President of SAG-AFTRA, Rival Joely Fisher Wins Secretary-Treasurer

Fran Drescher has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, in a victory for the faction that has led the union for a dozen years. But Joely Fisher — who campaigned on the rival Membership First slate — has been elected secretary-treasurer. Drescher will succeed Gabrielle Carteris, who has led the organization since 2016. Best known for her lead role on “The Nanny,” Drescher led the Unite for Strength slate, which has controlled the union since 2009 and is seen as the more moderate of the two factions that dominate the union’s internal politics. In a campaign video, Drescher said she would bring “positivity and...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Fauci’ Review: Film Considers Top Doc’s Work on COVID in Light of an Earlier Pandemic, AIDS

The filmmakers responsible for “Fauci” may appear to be unusually speedy bandwagon jumpers, but there’s more to the timeliness of their feature-length look at Dr. Anthony Fauci than first meets the log line. Directors John Hoffman and Janet Tobias started work on it before COVID was known to exist, having had the idea that he was a fascinating figure just for his role in the AIDS crisis in the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s. “Fauci” has naturally ended up being a tale of two pandemics, and the battles that can erupt between scientists and activists. One of them even has...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Is Hollywood’s Documentary Boom Too Much of a Good Thing?

Once upon a time, asking audiences to watch a documentary was like asking them to do their homework or eat their broccoli — sure, it’d be good for ’em, but they probably wouldn’t have a ton of fun doing it. Early docs were often weighed down by heavy topics (a lot of war content) and dry, straightforward presentations (think newsreels). Eventually, filmmakers began introducing cinematic touches and more dynamism to documentary storytelling, though progress was slow. In 1922, “Nanook of the North,” the first feature doc, incorporated staged and fictionalized elements. The Sixties brought direct cinema and cinema verité, the fly-on-the-wall...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Macro Promotes Veteran Producers Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes

Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King announced promotions for film production and development executives Poppy Hanks and Greta Talia Fuentes. Both longtime Macro employees, Hanks has been elevated to executive vice president of film production and development, while Fuentes has been upped to VP at the multi-platform media company. “Poppy and Greta were members of the original team when I launched Macro six years ago, so there really aren’t enough words to describe my joy in announcing these promotions today,” King said, in a statement announcing the promotions. “Poppy’s talent for story and her discerning eye have helped hone many of our...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

How Keanu Reeves Defied All Expectations

Showbiz careers have no logic because there are too many unpredictable factors: audiences’ fickle tastes, industry perceptions and, of course, luck. But even given the elusive nature of career success, Keanu Reeves is unique. For one thing, he is stronger than ever after a 35-year career, showing a longevity that might have surprised even his ardent supporters in the 1980s. Most actors would be thrilled to have one successful film franchise, but Reeves — who celebrates his 57th birthday on Sept. 2 — has three: “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which in 1989 established him as a comedy actor; plus “The Matrix”...
EntertainmentPosted by
Variety

Secret Steven Soderbergh Movie Gets Special Screening at TIFF

Director Steven Soderbergh is making a special, surprise appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), by debuting a brand new, never-before-seen movie. TIFF co-heads Joana Vicente and Cameron Bailey announced the world premiere screening on Thursday, explaining that the event was programmed in “top secret collaboration with Soderbergh,” with details of the mystery screening, including ticket availability, to be revealed at a later date. The Oscar-winning director’s most recent movie, “No Sudden Move,” led by Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro, debuted in July on HBO Max. “It wouldn’t be TIFF if we didn’t have a surprise element to tease out —...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein Toast ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

Monica Lewinsky stepped out to FX’s champagne toast to “Impeachment: American Crime Story” on Wednesday night at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Lewinsky, a producer on the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology series, posed for photographers on the red, white and blue arrivals carpet for a few minutes before skipping the interview press to head inside to a makeshift cocktail lounge. Chatter on the carpet was Lewinsky became skittish about being photographed in front of the façade of the White House that was erected on the step-and-repeat or the “Impeachment” posters, which also feature images of the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Promises’ Review: Isabelle Huppert’s Morally Conflicted Mayor Carries a Worthy But Lukewarm Political Drama

At the outset of “Promises,” protagonist Clémence Collombet is not an obvious fit for the talents of its leading lady. A former doctor turned mayor of an impoverished town on the outskirts of Paris, now reaching the end of her political career, she’s a decent, conscientious woman who has done a respectable job in office, but doesn’t seem blessed with great ambition or imagination. If only because of who is playing her, however, we anticipate some additional layer of human complexity or complication to emerge in this merely respectable woman, and eventually we (and she) are rewarded. When Clémence receives an...
Newark, NJPosted by
Variety

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ to Premiere at Inaugural Tribeca Fall Preview

Tribeca Enterprises, the organization behind the annual Tribeca Film Festival, is expanding its programming with its newly launched Fall Preview, a season-long festival featuring movie premieres and musical performances. The inaugural event will kick off on Sept. 22 at the Beacon Theater with the premiere of “The Many Saints of Newark,” a Warner Bros. movie that serves as a prequel to the classic TV series “The Sopranos.” “When it premiered on HBO in 1999, The Sopranos made an immediate cultural impact and cemented its place as one of television’s greatest dramas,” said Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, Tribeca Festival co-founders. “We...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Karen’ Review: A Perfectly Nice First Name Is Further Sullied by This Clunky Thriller

Beginning with a shot of a chalk-drawn Black Lives Matter sign being washed away by its eponymous busybody and somehow getting less subtle from there, “Karen” lives up — or down, rather — to the expectations set by its infamous trailer, which went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this summer. From the title (which in recent years has become a pejorative term for entitled white women) to nearly every narrative beat, writer-director Coke Daniels’ satirical thriller offers little in the way of incisive social commentary or thrills. “She seems nice,” Imani (Jasmine Burke) says to her husband Malik (Cory...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
Variety

Harvey Guillén on ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 and Being ‘Brown, Round and Proud’

Harvey Guillén plays the lovable familiar Guillermo on “What We Do in the Shadows,” FX’s mockumentary horror-comedy series following a group of vampires living in Staten Island, N.Y. It’s a role he has made his own in many ways. A key scene in the Season 2 finale took viewers inside Guillermo’s family home, a warm and cozy apartment with food on the stove and a concerned parent. From making sure that the prop dessert, buñuelos, were regionally accurate to his character, to the casting of an actor of Mexican descent as his mother, Guillén was determined make sure his character’s life...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

After ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Moves to 2022, What’s Next for Fall Film Releases?

After Paramount pushed its Tom Cruise tentpole “Top Gun: Maverick” into 2022, movie theater owners are growing anxious, concerned the move could inspire a stampede of film delays. With the theatrical business stuck in a variant-induced limbo, Hollywood is reexamining the distribution strategies for upcoming films like MGM’s Bond sequel “No Time to Die,” Marvel’s “Eternals” and Sony’s “Venom: Let There be Carnage.” Will those movies, all of which plan to have exclusive theatrical releases, debut in cinemas as expected, or will their respective studios again push them further into the future? As the delta variant continues to spread, the potential...
MilitaryPosted by
Variety

Paul Schrader on Military-Themed ‘Card Counter’: ‘U.S. Soldiers Who Were at Kabul Airport Are Going to Have Some Memories’

Paul Schrader says his movie “The Card Counter,” in which Oscar Isaac plays a former Abu Ghraib interrogator who did jail time for his actions, is “not about redoing history” but rather focusing on one soldier’s memory — a cinematic theme he predicts will recur as U.S. soldiers return from Afghanistan. The Focus Features movie doesn’t pull any punches in depicting difficult scenes of torture and violence against inmates, but the set used is a reimagining that is based on what Isaac’s character, William Tell, remembers of his experience there, rather than the actual building. “By using this set, we were able...
BusinessPosted by
Variety

Nkechi Okoro Carroll Renews Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal, Hires Lindsay Dunn as Head of TV for New Production Company

Nkechi Okoro Carroll has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, where she has been based since 2018. In addition, Okoro Carroll has formed a new production company called Rock My Soul Productions. She has brought on former AGBO executive and WME agent Lindsay Dunn to serve as the company’s head of television. Rock My Soul already has its first project in development: a sequel series to the 1990s drama “Life Goes On.” Original cast members Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe will produce, with Martin also attached to star. Original series creator Michael Braverman will be an executive consultant. In...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Netflix Survival Drama ‘Breathe’ Casts Austin Stowell (EXCLUSIVE)

The upcoming Netflix drama series “Breathe” has cast Austin Stowell, Variety has learned exclusively. In the series, Melissa Barrera stars as Liv, a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival. Juan Pablo Espinosa, Florencia Lozano, and Jeff Wilbusch will also appear in the series. Stowell will next be seen in “The Hating Game” opposite Lucy Hale. His other credits include the recent Blumhouse feature reboot of “Fantasy Island,” “Swallow,” “Battle of the Sexes,” “12 Strong,” “Colossal,” and “Bridge of Spies.” He also recently starred...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Insecure’s’ Final Season to Premiere in October (TV News Roundup)

HBO announced that the final season of “Insecure” will premiere on Oct. 24 and released a first look at the season. “I keep frontin’ everybody like I’m not scared about what’s next for me, but I am terrified,” Issa Rae’s character Issa says in a teaser, which you can watch below. The comedy follows the trials, heartaches and twists of L.A.-based Issa and those closest to her as they navigate love, life, friendship and adapting to newfound responsibilities in their 30s. Viewers last saw Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) attempting to reconcile, but things got messy when his other ex, Condola (Christina Elmore),...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Why ‘The Other Two’ Is Setting a New Standard for TV Comedy Right Now

In its second season, one of the sharpest comedies on television has found a new note: Soulfulness. At least that’s among the takeaways from the fourth episode of the new season of “The Other Two,” currently streaming on HBO Max. The series, in its first airing in 2019 on Comedy Central, endlessly roasted its central duo, the siblings of a pop star who craved some of his shine for themselves, too. Now, it finds within their inching-ever-closer proximity to fame a need that’s poignant as well as funny. This season, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke) find small footholds in the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Rainn Wilson Joins AMC Drama Series ‘Dark Winds’

Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of the upcoming AMC series “Dark Winds.” He joins previously announced series leads Zahn McClarnon and Kiowa Gordon. “Dark Winds” is based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman. The series is described as a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season 1 will consist of six episodes. It is slated to debut on AMC and AMC...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Lucinda Martinez Joins Netflix as Vice President of Multicultural Marketing (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran marketing executive Lucinda Martinez has joined Netflix as vice president of multicultural marketing, after more than 20 years with HBO. In this newly created position, Martinez will build a multicultural marketing team and lead Netflix’s targeted marketing efforts to the Latino, Black, Asian, LBGTQ and faith audiences. Martinez begins her new role later this month, and will report to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John. “We want our marketing to be just as entertaining and inclusive as our films and shows, and want to ignite conversations about our brand worldwide,” said Saint John, announcing Martinez’s hiring. “Lucinda is a leader in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy