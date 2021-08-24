The Crimes Of Thomas Neill Cream, The Victorian Doctor Who Killed His Patients
Dr. Thomas Neill Cream left a trail of victims across London and Chicago before he was executed in 1892. And some believe he may have been the infamous Jack the Ripper. Dr. Thomas Neill Cream thought police could never catch him. So, in 1892, he offered to show a detective around the sites of London’s latest grisly prostitute murders. Suspicious, the detective tipped off Scotland Yard, which connected the crimes to Cream himself.allthatsinteresting.com
