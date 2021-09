The Australian dollar initially tried to take out the 0.73 level above, but then gave back the gains as this has been an area of significant interest more than once. After all, the 0.73 level has been a massive support level multiple times over the last couple of months, and now looks as if it is going to offer quite a bit of selling pressure. If we break down below the bottom of the candlestick, then we could go looking towards the 0.7250 level, which is the bottom of the candlestick from the trading session on Friday. If we break down below there, then the Aussie will almost certainly break down drastically from here.