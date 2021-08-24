Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC023-035-241200- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0021.000000T0000Z-210824T1200Z/ /MNVN4.1.ER.210823T1523Z.210824T0015Z.210824T0600Z.NO/ 917 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Raritan River At Manville. * Until Tuesday morning. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 16.6 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Monday was 16.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 5.4 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lincoln Avenue in the Lost Valley section of Manville floods. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Street and roadway flooding increases across the Manville area. The Van Veghten Bridge and Main Street in Manville are flooded as well as 5th Street in Somerville. The amount of flooding can vary from event to event and can be affected by the amount of water in the Millstone. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6 feet on 01/05/1982. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. Raritan River At Manville affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Raritan River Manville 14.0 16.6 Mon 8 pm EDT 7.7 5.7 MSG