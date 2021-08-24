Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-241330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-210825T0400Z/ /BONN4.1.ER.210823T0900Z.210824T0000Z.210824T2200Z.NO/ 917 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 6.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 3.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Vail Road in Montville. The Road heading into Parsippany is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.2 feet on 04/02/1993. Target Area: Morris The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. Raritan River At Manville affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Rockaway River Boonton Below Resv 5.0 6.2 Mon 8 pm EDT 4.9 4.0 3.8