Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Morris by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-241330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-210825T0400Z/ /BONN4.1.ER.210823T0900Z.210824T0000Z.210824T2200Z.NO/ 917 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr. * Until late Tuesday night. * At 8:00 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.2 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM EDT Monday was 6.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 3.8 feet Thursday evening. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Flooding occurs on Vail Road in Montville. The Road heading into Parsippany is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.2 feet on 04/02/1993. Target Area: Morris The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. Raritan River At Manville affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Rockaway River Boonton Below Resv 5.0 6.2 Mon 8 pm EDT 4.9 4.0 3.8

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Millington, NJ
City
Pine Brook, NJ
City
Manville, NJ
City
Bound Brook, NJ
City
Pemberton, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ
City
Boonton, NJ
City
Montville, NJ
City
Chatham, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Millstone River#Raritan River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy