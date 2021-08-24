Flood Warning issued for Middlesex, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 21:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC023-035-241330- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0020.000000T0000Z-210824T1600Z/ /BDKN4.2.ER.210823T1113Z.210824T0015Z.210824T1000Z.NO/ 917 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early tomorrow afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Raritan River At Bound Brook. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 30.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Monday was 30.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.2 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Backyard and low areas are protected by levees and the flood wall. Without the levees or if there is a breach in the levees, minor flooding will occur. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Main Street is protected by flap valves/sluice gates. This level triggers the gate closures to protect Main Street. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.5 feet on 02/01/1973. Target Area: Middlesex; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Rockaway River At Boonton Below Resvr affecting Morris County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey North Branch Rancocas Creek At Pemberton affecting Burlington County. Raritan River At Manville affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Raritan River At Bound Brook affecting Somerset and Middlesex Counties. Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Raritan River Bound Brook 28.0 30.4 Mon 8 pm EDT 24.1 20.3 MSG