Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Somerset County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 09:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC035-250115- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0011.000000T0000Z-210825T0500Z/ /BKWN4.2.ER.210822T2033Z.210823T1600Z.210824T2300Z.NO/ 915 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Millstone River At Blackwells Mills. * Until late tonight. * At 8:15 PM EDT Monday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EDT Monday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 2.8 feet early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, The Griggstown Causway is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Several more causways are closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage reached with flooding now along River Road in Blackwells Mills and S. River Street in Millstone. Base of Route 533 bridge floods. River Road between Yorktown and Amsterdam is subject to closure. Canal Road near Suydam Road floods. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The D&R Canal is flooded by the Millstone River. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Washington Street and several businesses are flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 12/21/1973. Target Area: Somerset The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Millstone River At Blackwells Mills affecting Somerset County. For the Millstone River...including Blackwells Mills...Moderate flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Millstone River Blackwells Mill 9.0 13.3 Mon 8 pm EDT 6.0 2.9 2.6

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Somerset County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Millstone, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millstone River#Amsterdam#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Progressives hit Manchin after he tells colleagues to 'pause' on Biden's $3.5T plan

(D-W.Va.) faced swift criticism from progressives after he urged Democrats to “hit the pause button” on a $3.5 trillion spending package that would advance key parts of. Manchin on Wednesday called on his colleagues to hold off on “rushing to spend trillions on new government programs” as the party drafts the forthcoming package, citing concerns about what he referred to as “runaway inflation,” the coronavirus delta variant and the recent withdrawal of the U.S. military in Afghanistan.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy