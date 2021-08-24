Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall may cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Guadalupe County A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN, SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE AND EAST CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 716 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles south of Vaughn, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, torrential rainfall and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Vaughn and Duran. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 184 and 204. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 259 and 285. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH