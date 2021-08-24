Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 05:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-242145- /O.CON.KPHI.FL.W.0022.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /PINN4.2.ER.210823T1845Z.210825T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 545 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 5:30 AM Tuesday the observed stage was 20.00 ft. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is being observed and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 AM EDT was 20.0 ft * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet this evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.1 feet on 05/13/1998. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 20.0 TUE 5AM EDT 20.1 19.6 MSG