Flood Warning issued for Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-031-241330- /O.NEW.KPHI.FL.W.0026.210824T1200Z-210826T0000Z/ /LTFN4.1.ER.210824T1200Z.210825T0000Z.210825T1800Z.NO/ 917 PM EDT Mon Aug 23 2021 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Warning for the Passaic River At Little Falls. * From Tuesday morning to Wednesday evening. * At 8:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 6.4 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 7.2 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Low lying areas in the vicinity of Two Bridges in Wayne are flooded. The lower end of Bergen Street in Paterson, closest to the river, begins to flood. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor flooding begins in Lincoln Park, Wayne and Little Falls. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.2 feet on 06/07/1992. Target Area: Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Passaic River Little Falls 7.0 6.4 Mon 8 pm EDT 7.2 6.9 6.3