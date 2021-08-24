Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 09:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-25 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC013-027-031-250130- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0025.000000T0000Z-210825T1400Z/ /SIGN4.1.ER.210824T0252Z.210824T1245Z.210825T0800Z.NR/ 922 AM EDT Tue Aug 24 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 8.9 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Tuesday was 8.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 6.6 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Camp Lane and Marginal Road in Fairfield begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.1 feet on 11/28/2018. Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...Moderate flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Passaic River Singac 8.5 8.9 Tue 8 am EDT 8.4 7.4 6.6