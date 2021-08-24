Cancel
Berkshire County, MA

Flood Advisory issued for Berkshire by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 21:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for North Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts * Until 1230 AM EDT. * At 916 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, New Ashford, Maple Grove, Cheshire Harbor, Soldiers Memorial Field, Town Crest Village, Rusek Whipple Square, Arnoldville, Sweets Corner, Renfrew, Bowens Corners, Greylock, Zylonite, Meadowvale, East Renfrew, Steeles Corners and South Williamstown. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

