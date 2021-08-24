Special Weather Statement issued for Estancia Valley, South Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 17:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-23 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall may lead to localized flooding. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Estancia Valley; South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN, NORTHEASTERN SOCORRO AND SOUTH CENTRAL TORRANCE COUNTIES THROUGH 745 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gran Quivira, or 23 miles west of Corona. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, torrential rainfall and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gran Quivira. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH