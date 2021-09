Sydney McLaughlin is officially engaged and she is showing off her ring. The 22-year-old Olympic hurdler is engaged to former NFL star Andre Levrone Jr. On Aug. 24, she wrote on Instagram, “Till this day I still can’t comprehend how someone who possesses everything I’ve prayed for, has finally come into my life. Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith. Andre, you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I’ve ever met. I see Jesus in you.”