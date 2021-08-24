Silicon Valley Billionaire's Divorce Makes Headlines

A billionaire investor who helped Larry Page and Sergey Brin launch Google is heading to court over a brutal divorce drama stretching back nearly a decade. Seven years ago, billionaire Scott Hassan notified his wife, Allison Huynh, via text that he would be seeking a divorce. “I was shocked,” Huynh told The New York Times in a story published Friday. “I kept saying to him, you must be kidding.” He wasn’t, and things have only grown more contentious. Huynh is accusing Hassan of “divorce terrorism” and creating a website to badmouth her. Hassan acknowledged to the Times that he was behind the site, saying it happened in “a moment of frustration.” In written statements, he denied some of the allegations against him, adding that, “I have no doubt we will land on a resolution that makes her a woman with generational wealth.” The court will decide how to split their assets; a trial is slated to begin next week.