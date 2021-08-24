14 Cops Promoted With Help Of Families

For the third time in five months, a new crop of promoted cops received badges Monday at a ceremony infused with a family theme.

Mayor Justin Elicker administered the oath to nine newly promoted lieutenants, five new sergeants, and two newly hired officers inside Wilbur Cross High School’s auditorium.

Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the three waves of promotions already this year are creating an opportunity to “reorganize and reimagine the police department” after a period of dramatic change, which has included a thinning of ranks. The promotions are giving Dominguez an opportunity to shape the department. The ascension of new captains, sergeants and lieutenants is replenishing supervisory ranks and, according to Dominguez, coinciding with a rethinking of some of the roles each position plays.

In remarks to the sergeants, Dominguez spoke of a challenge facing new supervisors: “holding peers responsible.”

“You are no longer responsible for just yourself. You are responsible for molding young officers and reinvigorating older officers,” she said.

Dominguez spoke of the NHPD as a “family.” Mayor Elicker spoke of the officers’ families — the sacrifice they and their spouses and children make because of the time demands and dangers of the job.

Many of those spouses and children were present at Monday’s ceremony. They took turns coming onstage to pin new badges on the promotees and engage in celebratory hugs.

The newly promoted lieutenants are Brendan Borer, Michael Fumiatti, Justin Marshall, Brian McDermott, David Portella, Ryan Przybylski, Dana Smith, Derek Werner, and Jason Weted.

Christopher Alvarado, Michael Criscuolo, Eric Eisenhard, Steven Spofford, and Donald White III are the new sergeants. Former Waterbury cop Jordan Lytle and former Yale Officer Stephanie James became New Haven officers (James for a second time).

The ceremony included an act of bravery: Officer Jennifer Giovanni tackled one of the hardest songs to perform in the American musical canon, the National Anthem. Watch above how she made it her own.