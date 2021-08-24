Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven, CT

14 Cops Promoted With Help Of Families

By Paul Bass
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16wfky_0bandLfV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJ8Sq_0bandLfV00

For the third time in five months, a new crop of promoted cops received badges Monday at a ceremony infused with a family theme.

Mayor Justin Elicker administered the oath to nine newly promoted lieutenants, five new sergeants, and two newly hired officers inside Wilbur Cross High School’s auditorium.

Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez said the three waves of promotions already this year are creating an opportunity to “reorganize and reimagine the police department” after a period of dramatic change, which has included a thinning of ranks. The promotions are giving Dominguez an opportunity to shape the department. The ascension of new captains, sergeants and lieutenants is replenishing supervisory ranks and, according to Dominguez, coinciding with a rethinking of some of the roles each position plays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iS37e_0bandLfV00

In remarks to the sergeants, Dominguez spoke of a challenge facing new supervisors: “holding peers responsible.”

“You are no longer responsible for just yourself. You are responsible for molding young officers and reinvigorating older officers,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dm6U_0bandLfV00

Dominguez spoke of the NHPD as a “family.” Mayor Elicker spoke of the officers’ families — the sacrifice they and their spouses and children make because of the time demands and dangers of the job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbJln_0bandLfV00

Many of those spouses and children were present at Monday’s ceremony. They took turns coming onstage to pin new badges on the promotees and engage in celebratory hugs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GyfCq_0bandLfV00

The newly promoted lieutenants are Brendan Borer, Michael Fumiatti, Justin Marshall, Brian McDermott, David Portella, Ryan Przybylski, Dana Smith, Derek Werner, and Jason Weted.

Christopher Alvarado, Michael Criscuolo, Eric Eisenhard, Steven Spofford, and Donald White III are the new sergeants. Former Waterbury cop Jordan Lytle and former Yale Officer Stephanie James became New Haven officers (James for a second time).

The ceremony included an act of bravery: Officer Jennifer Giovanni tackled one of the hardest songs to perform in the American musical canon, the National Anthem. Watch above how she made it her own.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Waterbury, CT
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
New Haven, CT
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nhpd#Yale#American#The National Anthem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

NHPD Sued To Speed Up Gun Applications

As shooters sent six New Haveners to the hospital in six days — including a 14-year-old who died — the city was hit with a lawsuit aimed at ... getting more guns in more people’s hands more quickly. The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) filed the suit in U.S. District...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Covid “Brain Fog” Slows 66 Norton Case

Covid-induced “brain fog” won a landlord’s attorney yet another continuance in an ongoing legal dispute centered on an infamous, newly rehabbed Edgewood Avenue apartment complex. That was the outcome of Monday morning’s brief online hearing in the case Sunderland Electric, LLC v. 66 Norton LLC. 66 Norton, once known as...
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Hamden Crew: Yes. Elicker: No, But ...

Four Hamden and New Haven Democratic mayoral candidates consistently offered that litany of answers to policy demands posed by a grassroots organizing group at a public health and safety forum. Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut (CONECT) hosted the candidate assembly Wednesday evening at Congregation Mishkan Israel in Hamden, two...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Flooding, Gas Odors Close 2 Schools

Two separate problems led to early dismissal Thursday at two New Haven public schools in the wake of the remnants of Hurricane Ida sweeping through the state.. Flooding led to the closure of the New Haven Adult Education Center on Ella Grasso Boulevard. “The building is expected to be closed tomorrow; however, students will attend classes on the Riverside campus,” schools spokesperson Justin Harmon reported in a release.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

After 30 Warnings, City Readies $100 Fines For Mask Defiance

Local bars, restaurants, and other businesses that don’t comply with the city’s indoor mask mandate could face $100 fines—and even mandatory shutdowns—as part of city government’s latest efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19. Mayor Justin Elicker and city Health Director Maritza Bond made that announcement Wednesday morning during a Covid-update press conference on the first floor of City Hall.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

State Honors 2 New Haven Arts Heroes

Two New Haven “arts heroes” got their due Wednesday night — in the form of statewide recognition of their contributions to Connecticut culture. Lucy Gellman and Kim Weston received those honors during the latest annual Connecticut Arts Hero Awards, held in downtown Hartford at the Infinity Music Hall & Bistro on Front Street.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Alders Seek To “Train” Management Teams

A new training program for community management team leaders is in the works, as a group of alders aims to offer centralized guidance to the grassroots neighborhood teams. The Board of Alders’ Public Safety Committee voted Tuesday night to recommend that the teams receive the training. The vote followed a...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

It Took A Village To Prepare Hair For Day 1

“Everyday I look in the mirror and tell myself, ‘You can do this,” 14-year-old Emani Arnold said from a folding chair where she patiently waited two hours for a back-to-school hairdo of bright red braids. Those burgundy plaits will frame Arnold’s face Monday morning when she performs the mirror routine...
Public SafetyPosted by
New Haven Independent

Man Critical After Daylight Whalley Shooting

A man is in critical condition after someone shot him on Whalley Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred near the northeast corner of Norton Street around 12:20 p.m. People in the area heard several gunshots, then saw a man crumble to the ground on the sidewalk outside the corner convenience store and next-door laundromat.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

A&I Goes Beyond Summer

The International Festival of Arts and Ideas is taking over the New Haven Green again — for Labor Day weekend. The event, called “Vaccination & Vibes,” will feature two evenings of music, dance, and poetry that draw from talent in New Haven and elsewhere. It marks the A&I organization’s continued work in creating deeper connections with the New Haven community than it has in the past. Under the direction of Executive Director Shelley Quiala — who last August took the reins from co-directors Liz Fisher and Tom Griggs — the Labor Day weekend events are also A&I’s very public foray into throwing events outside of June, and even outside of the May-June summer programming it held this year.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Alleged Mailbox Thieves Crash Into CT Transit Bus

The driver of an alleged mailbox-thieving crew was clinging to life Monday after running a stop sign — and crashing into a CT Transit bus. So reported Hamden police spokesperson Detective Sean J. Dolan. Here is what Dolan reported in a press release, based on a preliminary investigation:. The incident...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

How I Put Down The Gun

In the summer of 2021 in America, homicide is everywhere. In New Haven, where I work with at-risk youth, homicides are triple what they were before the pandemic. In major cities, murder rates rose 20 percent in 2020 and are up another 34 percent this year. We desperately need answers,...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Bond: Nightlife Mask Crackdown Coming

Nightclub owners be forewarned: The city’s Covid-19-safety compliance crew may be headed your way, ready to fine owners failing to enforce mask rules. City Health Director Maritza Bond offered that warning Monday during an appearance on WNHH FM’s “Dateline New Haven” program. Bond said restaurants in town in general are...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

HVAC Breaks Spread Mold, Leaks In Schools

Teachers were scraping mold off their classroom furniture to get ready for the first day of school in New Haven Monday, as a new wave of HVAC problems besets the system. The school system’s facilities team worked throughout the weekend responding to “system failures,” according to an internal memo from Chief Operating Officer Thomas Lamb, who described HVAC systems in several schools as “aging to the point where they are difficult to service.”
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

2 Double-Shootings Reported In The Hill

The police reported two separate double shootings in the Hill neighborhood this past weekend. The first occurred on Kimberly Avenue between Howard Avenue and Lamberton Street on Friday night at 8:47. Gunfire struck a 20-year-old New Haven man and a 41-year-old New Haven woman, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway. He said the man was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries; the woman was in stable condition after treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

How A Hunger Crusader Found Her Voice

Kimberly Hart’s refrigerator stayed humming and cold only because of a long extension cord that slinked out the back door, down the stairs, and around to an outlet in her downstairs neighbor’s apartment. It was October 2007, and her life was heading for a crash. Kim and her partner, John,...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

31 Mega-Speeders Snagged In 3 Hours

As he zoomed down Whalley Avenue, Hunter thought about arriving on time to his new job six blocks away at A-1 Oriental Kitchen. He thought about sending his daughter to college this weekend. He wasn’t thinking about the speed limit. A team of officers from the New Haven Police Department...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Arrest Brings Closure For Duff, Clark Family

Two years after a gunman shot a 46-year-old man to death and almost killed a police captain on a Dixwell block, police announced they’ve arrested the shooter. Officials announced the arrest of the alleged shooter, a 59-year-old New Haven man, at a press conference held Thursday afternoon on the third floor of police headquarters at 1 Union Ave.
Hamden, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Bipartisan CPR Performed On Charter

A new Hamden town charter isn’t dead — at least not yet. A week after the Legislative Council shot down a proposed once-in-a-decade revision of the charter, over 50 people in town are hitting the streets in a long-shot bid to collect signatures to put the proposed changes on November’s ballot after all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy