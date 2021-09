It’s safe to say that Major League Baseball has never seen an effort like that of Music City Baseball to procure a MLB team. The core argument isn’t necessarily that Nashville would be a great addition to MLB because Nashville is an outstanding market (though it is a hot one), but because of an emphasis on Negro Leagues history and recognizing the historic wrongs in the sport. The Nashville Stars name is an homage to an old Negro Leagues team, and the investors are looking at building a ballpark at Tennessee State, a historically black land-grant university in Nashville. (There are three sites under consideration.)