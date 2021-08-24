What Patriots’ J.J. Taylor Is Most Proud Of Amid Second Training Camp
New England Patriots’ undersized and undrafted running back J.J. Taylor is full steam ahead in his pursuit of a roster spot entering his second season. The 5-foot-6, 185-pound Taylor is locked in a competition with a deep group of running backs including recent high-end draft picks Damien Harris and Sony Michel, veterans James White and Brandon Bolden along with 2021 Day 2 pick Rhamondre Stevenson. The 23-year-old Arizona product, though, has done enough to earn recognition from those in the room, as well as running backs coach Ivan Fears.nesn.com
Comments / 0