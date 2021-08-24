Cancel
What Patriots' J.J. Taylor Is Most Proud Of Amid Second Training Camp

By Sean T. McGuire
New England Patriots’ undersized and undrafted running back J.J. Taylor is full steam ahead in his pursuit of a roster spot entering his second season. The 5-foot-6, 185-pound Taylor is locked in a competition with a deep group of running backs including recent high-end draft picks Damien Harris and Sony Michel, veterans James White and Brandon Bolden along with 2021 Day 2 pick Rhamondre Stevenson. The 23-year-old Arizona product, though, has done enough to earn recognition from those in the room, as well as running backs coach Ivan Fears.

